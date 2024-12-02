Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 210178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omineca Mining and Metals
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.