NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407.30 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 406.60 ($5.16), with a volume of 22922225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.70 ($5.11).
Several research firms recently commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 351 ($4.46).
In other NatWest Group news, insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,896.48 ($3,679.00). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 533,746 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £2,092,284.32 ($2,657,543.91). 16.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
