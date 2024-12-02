Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.12 and last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 56232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,408.92. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,976 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $114,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,008. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

