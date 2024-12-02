Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 3275428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £983,220.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

