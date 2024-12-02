1,200 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 210.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $1,269,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,578.63. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,548 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.