Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $566.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.22 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.18 and a 200 day moving average of $550.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

