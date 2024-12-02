EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 148,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 149,755 shares.The stock last traded at $4.31 and had previously closed at $4.19.
EVEX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
EVE Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
