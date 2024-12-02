Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Expands By 24.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 1,142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,730.3 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock remained flat at $5.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.