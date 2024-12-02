Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Expands By 24.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 1,142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,730.3 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock remained flat at $5.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

