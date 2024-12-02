Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 76,516 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,516 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 127.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $21,468,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,764,380.96. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $72.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

