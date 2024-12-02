Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Komatsu Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,198. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $32.16.
Komatsu Company Profile
