Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Komatsu Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,198. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

