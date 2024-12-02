27,685 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,566,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,631 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 99.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,473,000 after acquiring an additional 675,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 40,196.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 428,897 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,705,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,617,000 after buying an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Shares of DHR opened at $239.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.68 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

