Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Expands By 25.0%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORINY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 491. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. Orion Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.97 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Oyj will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Orion Oyj
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.
