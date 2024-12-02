Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $764,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,173,000 after buying an additional 225,159 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $220.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.43 and a 52 week high of $223.23.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

