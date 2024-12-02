Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 73,629 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,629 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

