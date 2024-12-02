GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $334.12 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $357.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.35.

A number of research firms have commented on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

