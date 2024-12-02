Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SILA stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

SILA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

