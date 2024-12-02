Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188,683 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 929,251 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 538,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.