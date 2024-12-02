BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BioAtla Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 292,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,610. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

