Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 310,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 249,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

