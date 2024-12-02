Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Short Interest Update

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATYR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atyr PHARMA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. 383,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,763. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atyr PHARMA has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

