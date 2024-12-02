Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 24.5% in November

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 899,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.96. 494,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $23.47.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 613.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AY

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.