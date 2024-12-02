bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of BIAF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.