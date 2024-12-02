Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

