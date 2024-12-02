BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

