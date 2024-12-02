Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.15. 306,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 620,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Barclays increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP increased its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 22.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

