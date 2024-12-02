Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01. 5,245,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,193,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

ALTM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

