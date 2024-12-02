Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for about 1.3% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 70,592 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

