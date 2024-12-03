Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.45.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
