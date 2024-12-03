Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.45.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.