Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 273,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

