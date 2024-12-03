Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Vision Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 2,802,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,211 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,926,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 171,056 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

ESRT stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.41. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.