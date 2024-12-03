Harmony Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,175,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 5.6% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $11,191,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $216,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.