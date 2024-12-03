Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Eterna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

