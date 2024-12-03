EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 604.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance
Shares of EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $703.72 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $783.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.19. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $673.55 and a 12 month high of $855.98.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
