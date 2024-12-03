EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 604.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

Shares of EMS-CHEMIE stock remained flat at $703.72 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $783.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.19. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $673.55 and a 12 month high of $855.98.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

