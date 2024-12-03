Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.71, but opened at $58.32. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 192,941 shares.
Semler Scientific Trading Up 4.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $523.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.17.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
