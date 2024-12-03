Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.71, but opened at $58.32. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 192,941 shares.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $523.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $3,618,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Semler Scientific by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 642,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Semler Scientific by 18.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

