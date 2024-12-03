Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.30 and last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 113762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 27.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 45.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Stride by 24.2% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

