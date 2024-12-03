First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Down 5.9% in November

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRBA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 4,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. First Bank has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $294.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.