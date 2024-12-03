IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 33,346 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 101.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after buying an additional 1,404,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.61. 267,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

