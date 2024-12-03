Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $208.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.25.

FI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.99. The company had a trading volume of 305,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,477. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $129.60 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.36.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.6% in the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

