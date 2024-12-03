IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 60,850 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 737,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,626,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,223,000 after buying an additional 588,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XBI traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $98.28. 1,234,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,467,126. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

