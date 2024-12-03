CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 1,051,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.