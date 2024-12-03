Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Update

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burnham Price Performance

BURCA stock remained flat at $14.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3,193.81, a quick ratio of 3,191.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Burnham has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $64.69 million for the quarter.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.