HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $488,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $300.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.40 and its 200 day moving average is $275.99. The firm has a market cap of $450.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $225.88 and a 52-week high of $300.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.