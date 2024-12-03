Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2,948.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,879 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 0.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned about 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.