Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Lifted by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.4% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,581 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,023,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 723,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 318.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 948,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,473,000 after buying an additional 722,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $335.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $336.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.11.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

