Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 17,250,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $854,755.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,519,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The trade was a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,172.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,662,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,538 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

