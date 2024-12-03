Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 17,250,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUMA
Insider Activity at Humacyte
Institutional Trading of Humacyte
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humacyte Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
