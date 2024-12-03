Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 919.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $412.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $294.34 and a one year high of $413.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

