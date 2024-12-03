JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 94,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 743,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after buying an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

