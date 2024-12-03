Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,700 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $404,269,000 after buying an additional 128,241 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $244.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.38 and a twelve month high of $248.15. The firm has a market cap of $284.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

