iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,889 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 151,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,235,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $606.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $456.45 and a fifty-two week high of $607.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

