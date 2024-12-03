Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,150 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

PSLV stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

